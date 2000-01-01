LF Brook Continental European I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.59%
- 3 Year sharpe0.24
- 3 Year alpha-0.09
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Daily TR Net Europe Ex UK
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.23%
- IA SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupLink Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4Z7BS85
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of LF Odey Continental European Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation through investing primarily in quoted securities issued by companies with principal offices in Continental Europe and the normal policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest in a broad spread of equities but the Sub-Fund may also invest in government bonds, other fixed interest securities and preferred stocks if in the opinion of the ACD and the Investment Manager this is appropriate to the goal of maximising capital growth.