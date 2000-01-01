LF Canlife Asia Pacific C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.53%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B719QW87
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF Canlife Asia Pacific Fund is to provide Shareholders with capital growth mainly from investment in shares quoted on markets in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.