LF Canlife Corporate Bond C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.39%
- 3 Year sharpe1.28
- 3 Year alpha0.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.57%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6ZMK027
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF Canlife Corporate Bond Fund is to maximize returns and to provide Shareholders with a half-yearly income mainly from investment in sterling-denominated fixed income securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.