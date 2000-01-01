LF Canlife Corporate Bond C Acc

  • Yield History3.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.28
  • 3 Year alpha0.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.57%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6ZMK027

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the CF Canlife Corporate Bond Fund is to maximize returns and to provide Shareholders with a half-yearly income mainly from investment in sterling-denominated fixed income securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

