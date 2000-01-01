LF Canlife European C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha-1.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKRC1492
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife European Fund aims to provide capital growth primarily from investment in shares quoted on European markets (usually this will exclude the United Kingdom). The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.