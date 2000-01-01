LF Canlife Global Equity C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-1.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B78SPK99
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF Canlife Global Equity Fund is to provide Shareholders with capital growth mainly from investment in shares globally. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.