LF Canlife Global Equity Income C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.52%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha-0.61
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World High Dividend Yield NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5W34S70
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife Global Equity Income Fund aims to provide income with the potential for some long-term capital growth principally through investment in global shares. The Sub-fund principally invests in shares on a global basis across a wide range of geographies, sectors and market capitalisations which the Investment Manager believes offer attractive dividend yields. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.