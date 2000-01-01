LF Canlife Global Equity Income C Acc

  • Yield History3.52%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.96
  • 3 Year alpha-0.61
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World High Dividend Yield NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5W34S70

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Global Equity Income Fund aims to provide income with the potential for some long-term capital growth principally through investment in global shares. The Sub-fund principally invests in shares on a global basis across a wide range of geographies, sectors and market capitalisations which the Investment Manager believes offer attractive dividend yields. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

