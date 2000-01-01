LF Canlife Global High Yield Bond C Inc

Fund
  • Yield History4.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha-1.22
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY IG Conty Cstd TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.21%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9J6S412

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Global High Yield Bond Fund seeks to achieve a high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital growth (when consistent with the objective of high current income), by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in units of the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund. While it is envisaged that the Sub-fund will normally be fully invested in the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund, the Sub-fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash.

