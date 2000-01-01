Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Global High Yield Bond Fund seeks to achieve a high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital growth (when consistent with the objective of high current income), by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in units of the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund. While it is envisaged that the Sub-fund will normally be fully invested in the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund, the Sub-fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash.