LF Canlife Global High Yield Bond C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha-1.22
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY IG Conty Cstd TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.21%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9J6S412
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife Global High Yield Bond Fund seeks to achieve a high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital growth (when consistent with the objective of high current income), by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in units of the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund. While it is envisaged that the Sub-fund will normally be fully invested in the Putnam Global High Yield Bond Fund, the Sub-fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash.