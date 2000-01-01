LF Canlife Global Infrastructure C Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha-0.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BSTB27

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Global Infrastructure Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth primarily through investment in shares of infrastructure companies around the globe. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .