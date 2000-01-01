Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the potential for some long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth through investment in global fixed income securities (bonds). The Sub-fund will principally invest in government and corporate bonds which are rated as investment grade (at the time of purchase). Bonds are rated to indicate the probability that the issuer will repay the loan. Investment grade bonds are considered to have a lower risk of the issuer not repaying the loan.