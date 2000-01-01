LF Canlife Global Resource C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.38%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.06
- 3 Year alpha-8.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76N3G84
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife Global Resource Fund aims to provide capital growth primarily through investing in shares of companies around the globe exposed to the resources sectors, which may include energy. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes and for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.