LF Canlife Japan C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.47%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-1.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKRC1J46
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife Japan Fund aims to provide capital growth primarily from investment in shares quoted on Japanese markets. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.