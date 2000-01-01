LF Canlife Japan C Acc

  • Yield History1.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-1.89
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKRC1J46

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Japan Fund aims to provide capital growth primarily from investment in shares quoted on Japanese markets. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

