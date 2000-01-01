LF Canlife Managed 40% - 85% C Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-1.99
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupLink Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKRC1N81

Investment Strategy

The LF Canlife Balanced Fund aims to provide capital growth from a balanced portfolio of collective investment schemes, covering markets throughout the world. Investment will be across a range of collective investment schemes, with exposure to UK and international markets, the weighting in each sector being dependant on the Investment Manager’s view of the market. Investment may include collective investment schemes of other authorised fund managers.

