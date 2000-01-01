LF Canlife North American C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.78%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-2.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI North America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B73N3278
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife North American Fund aims to provide capital growth mainly from investment in shares quoted on North American markets. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.