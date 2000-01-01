LF Canlife Portfolio III C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha1.54
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.78%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8SC7T13
Investment Strategy
The LF Canlife Portfolio III Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth and income whilst seeking to remain within a defined risk band. The Sub-fund invests primarily in collective investment schemes. It will usually invest in collective investment schemes outside of the Company which are managed by the Investment Manager but it may also invest in other collective investment schemes such as ETFs. Its underlying exposure to equities may be up to 45% of the value of its portfolio.