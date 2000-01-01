Investment Strategy

The LF Canlife Portfolio IV Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth and income whilst seeking to remain within a defi ned risk band. The Sub-fund invests primarily in collective investment schemes. It will usually invest in collective investment schemes outside of the Company which are managed by the Investment Manager but it may also invest in other collective investment schemes, such as ETFs. Its underlying exposure to equities may be up to 60% of the value of its portfolio.