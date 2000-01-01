LF Canlife Portfolio VI C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.8
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9BQBN99
Investment Strategy
The LF Canlife Portfolio VI Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth whilst seeking to remain within a defined risk band. The Sub-fund invests primarily in collective investment schemes. It will usually invest in collective investment schemes outside of the Company which are managed by the Investment Manager but it may also invest in other collective investment schemes, such as ETFs. Its underlying exposure to equities may be up to 90% of the value of its portfolio.