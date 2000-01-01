LF Canlife Strategic Return C Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha5.59
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKRC1831

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Strategic Return Fund aims to achieve a positive return that is independent of prevailing economic or market conditions over a medium to long term rolling period of at least 5 years, whilst maintaining a moderate level of volatility (variation of returns). Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over that, or any, time period.

