Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife Total Return Fund aims to provide positive total return, both relative and absolute, throughout varying market conditions. Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over any one or any number of 12 month periods. The Sub-fund intends to meet its investment objective by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in units of the Putnam Total Return Fund. While it is envisaged that the Sub-fund will normally be fully invested in the Putnam Total Return Fund, the Sub-fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash.