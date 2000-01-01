LF Canlife UK Equity and Bond Inc C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha-1.85
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6Q60S17
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF Canlife UK Equity and Bond Income Fund is to secure an above-average income consistent with moderate long-term capital growth. The Sub-fund aims to achieve this objective by investing mainly in a mixture of UK equities and fixed income securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.