LF Canlife UK Equity and Bond Inc C Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.61
  • 3 Year alpha-1.85
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6Q60S17

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the CF Canlife UK Equity and Bond Income Fund is to secure an above-average income consistent with moderate long-term capital growth. The Sub-fund aims to achieve this objective by investing mainly in a mixture of UK equities and fixed income securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

