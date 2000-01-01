LF Canlife UK Equity C Acc

  • Yield History3.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-1.76
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9J7KW65

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife UK Equity Fund seeks to achieve long- term capital appreciation primarily from investment in UK equities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

