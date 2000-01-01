LF Canlife UK Equity Income C Acc

  • Yield History4.57%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.46
  • 3 Year alpha-1.94
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B73RC112

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the CF Canlife UK Equity Income Fund is to provide Shareholders with a half-yearly income and some capital growth mainly from investment in UK equities, providing an above-average yield. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

