LF Canlife UK Equity Income C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.46
- 3 Year alpha-1.94
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B73RC112
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the CF Canlife UK Equity Income Fund is to provide Shareholders with a half-yearly income and some capital growth mainly from investment in UK equities, providing an above-average yield. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.