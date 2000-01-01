LF Canlife UK Government Bond C Inc

  • Yield History1.29%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-0.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.58%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupCanada Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BLDYKJ43

Investment Strategy

The CF Canlife UK Government Bond Fund aims to provide Shareholders with half-yearly income with prospects for some capital growth in the long term primarily through investment in UK Government and/or UK public securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.

