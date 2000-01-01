LF Canlife UK Government Bond C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-0.62
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.58%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupCanada Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BLDYKJ43
Investment Strategy
The CF Canlife UK Government Bond Fund aims to provide Shareholders with half-yearly income with prospects for some capital growth in the long term primarily through investment in UK Government and/or UK public securities. The Sub-fund may also invest in collective investment schemes, cash, money market instruments, other transferable securities and derivatives and forward transactions for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management.