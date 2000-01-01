Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide a reasonable level of income together with capital growth. This will be achieved by investing primarily in UK listed companies. The Fund may also invest in unlisted companies and overseas entities. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes and deposits, with the aim of maximising returns on a relatively lower risk basis. The Investment Manager may also make use of derivatives for investment purposes (gaining both long and short exposure to the underlying assets) and for efficient portfolio management. It is not anticipated that such use of derivatives will have significant adverse effect on the risk profile of this Fund.