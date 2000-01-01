Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth through investment primarily in equities of UK companies. Investment in the main will be in an actively managed portfolio of equities of smaller UK companies traded on AIM and other UK markets which are considered to have potential for capital growth. The Company may also invest directly in gilts, money market instruments, deposits, warrants, international equities, bonds, collective investment schemes and other assets permitted by the FCA Handbook.