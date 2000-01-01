LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap C Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.43
  • 3 Year alpha9.84
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BV9FYT97

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth through investment primarily in equities of UK companies. Investment in the main will be in an actively managed portfolio of equities of smaller UK companies traded on AIM and other UK markets which are considered to have potential for capital growth. The Company may also invest directly in gilts, money market instruments, deposits, warrants, international equities, bonds, collective investment schemes and other assets permitted by the FCA Handbook.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .