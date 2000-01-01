LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe1.43
- 3 Year alpha9.84
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BV9FYT97
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth through investment primarily in equities of UK companies. Investment in the main will be in an actively managed portfolio of equities of smaller UK companies traded on AIM and other UK markets which are considered to have potential for capital growth. The Company may also invest directly in gilts, money market instruments, deposits, warrants, international equities, bonds, collective investment schemes and other assets permitted by the FCA Handbook.