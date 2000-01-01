LF Gresham House UK Mlt Cap Inc C £ Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.60%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha8.68
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupLink Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYXVGT82

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to deliver a return of income with a potential for capital growth.

Latest news

