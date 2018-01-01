LF Havelock Global Select A GBX Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
LF Havelock Global Select A GBX Acc

Fund

Flexible Investment

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Havelock London

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BFM7DN78

Benchmark

IA Flexible Investment Sector

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve investment growth (net of fees) over 3-5 years. The Fund will invest on a global basis in company shares and fixed income securities (government and corporate bonds). The Fund will invest at least 60% in company shares that the Investment Manager believes have good, long term prospects.

Regulatory Documents

