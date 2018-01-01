LF Havelock Global Select A GBX Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

LF Havelock Global Select A GBX Acc
Fund
Flexible Investment
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Havelock London
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BFM7DN78
Benchmark
IA Flexible Investment Sector
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve investment growth (net of fees) over 3-5 years. The Fund will invest on a global basis in company shares and fixed income securities (government and corporate bonds). The Fund will invest at least 60% in company shares that the Investment Manager believes have good, long term prospects.
