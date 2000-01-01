LF Heartwood Cautious Multi Asset I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-0.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI United Kingdom NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupHeartwood Wealth
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4P12091

Investment Strategy

To deliver a total return (the combination of income and capital growth) that at the end of any five year period is equivalent to achieving a total return of the Consumer Price Index plus 2% each year over that period, after all costs and charges have been taken. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk.

Latest news

