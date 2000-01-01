Investment Strategy

To deliver a total return (the combination of income and capital growth) that at the end of any five year period is equivalent to achieving a total return of the Consumer Price Index plus 3% each year over that period, after all costs and charges have been taken. The Sub-fund aims to generate a greater proportion of its total return from income rather than capital growth. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk.