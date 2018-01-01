LF Lindsell Train North American Eq Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
North America
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Link Group
United Kingdom
GB00BLPK7J94
MSCI North America NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital and income growth and provide a total return in excess of the MSCI North American Index (GBP), over any 5-year period, after all cost and charges have been taken. Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarentee that the objective will be achieved over any time period. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets directly in the shares of North American companies.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News