Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to invest in the securities of companies which are listed, quoted or dealt on any of the markets of the London Stock Exchange, including the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), with the objective of achieving capital and income growth and providing a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index. It is the Company’s policy to invest primarily in ordinary shares, preference shares and convertible bonds listed, quoted or dealt in or any of the markets of the London Stock Exchange, including AIM. It is the Company’s policy not to invest in unlisted securities, other collective investment schemes, warrants, derivatives, immovables or gold.