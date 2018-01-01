LF Liontrust Global Focus X GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

LF Liontrust Global Focus X GBP Acc
Fund
Global
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Link Group
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BN31TK39
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI NR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a total return that at the end of any five year period is in excess of achieving a total return of the MSCI All Country World Net Total Return Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its scheme property by value, directly or indirectly, in the shares of companies throughout the world including emerging markets.
