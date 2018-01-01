Interactive Investor
LF Liontrust UK Equity Income X Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

UK Equity Income

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Link Group

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B83QP495

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to produce, after all costs and charges have been deducted, an income in excess of the yield on the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index over any period of five years and a total return in excess of the return on FTSE All-Share Total Return Index over any period of five years. The fund will invest at least 80% of its scheme property by value, directly or indirectly, in the shares of UK companies.

