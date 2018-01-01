Interactive Investor
LF Liontrust UK Focus X Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Link Group

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7S3QT06

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a total return that at the end of any five year period is in excess of achieving a total returen of the FTSE All-Share Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its scheme property by value, directly or in directly, in the shares of UK companies.

Regulatory Documents

