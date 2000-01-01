Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund’s objective is to provide investors with a total return which will consist of income and capital growth. The Sub-fund will seek to achieve its investment objective through investment in a globally diversifi ed portfolio of infrastructure securities primarily listed or traded on Eligible Securities Markets. Such securities will be issued by entities that have as their primary focus (in terms of income and/or assets) the management, ownership and/or operation of infrastructure and utilities assets. The Sub-fund may invest in equity and non-equity securities including, without limitation, preference shares and convertible securities and warrants, collective investment schemes and closed ended investment vehicles (including schemes and vehicles managed, operated or advised by the ACD, its associates or the Investment Manager and its associates), limited partnerships, stapled securities, income funds and trusts.