LF Majedie Global Equity X GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.89
  • 3 Year alpha-0.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BN31TC54

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce a total return in excess of the MSCI All Country World Index over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of primarily global equity securities. “Total return” means the combined return of capital and income and a consistently positive return is not guaranteed. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.

Latest news

