LF Majedie Global Equity X GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.73%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha-0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BN31TC54
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce a total return in excess of the MSCI All Country World Index over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of primarily global equity securities. “Total return” means the combined return of capital and income and a consistently positive return is not guaranteed. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.