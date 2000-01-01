LF Majedie Global Focus X GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.86%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.47
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BN31TK39
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to maximise total return and to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index over the long term through investment in a concentrated portfolio of primarily global equity securities. “Total return” means the combined return of capital and income and a consistently positive return is not guaranteed. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash.