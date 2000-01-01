LF Majedie UK Equity X Acc

  • Yield History3.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha-3.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B88NK732

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK equities. “Total return” means the combined return of capital and income and a consistently positive return is not guaranteed.

