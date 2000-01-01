LF Majedie UK Equity X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.23%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha-3.07
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.65%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B88NK732
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly UK equities. “Total return” means the combined return of capital and income and a consistently positive return is not guaranteed.