LF Miton UK Multi Cap Inc B Acc Instl
Fund Info
- Yield History4.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha0.74
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.81%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B41NHD71
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividends coupled with some capital growth over the long term.