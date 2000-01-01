LF Miton UK Multi Cap Inc B Inc Instl

Fund
  • Yield History4.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha0.74
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.81%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4M24M14

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of dividends coupled with some capital growth over the long term.

