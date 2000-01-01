LF Miton UK Smaller Companies B Inc

  • Yield History0.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-5.16
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B74F2253

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve attractive long-term returns by investing primarily in UK quoted smaller companies.

Latest news

