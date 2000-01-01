LF Miton UK Smaller Companies B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.14%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.19
- 3 Year alpha-5.16
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B74F2253
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve attractive long-term returns by investing primarily in UK quoted smaller companies.