LF Miton UK Value Opps A Retl Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha5.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KV0M06
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The fund will invest mainly in UK companies which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued by the market.