LF Miton UK Value Opps B Instl Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.87
- 3 Year alpha5.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8QW1M42
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The fund will invest mainly in UK companies which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued by the market.