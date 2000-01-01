LF Miton UK Value Opps B Instl Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha5.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B86X4W81

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The fund will invest mainly in UK companies which the Investment Manager considers to be undervalued by the market.

