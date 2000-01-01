LF Montanaro Better World A GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLink Group
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJRCFP12

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to deliver capital growth, net of fees, over any five year period. Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that capital growth will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .