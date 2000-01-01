LF Montanaro European Income A GBP Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.52%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupLink Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJRCFY03
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to deliver growth in income and capital, net of fees, over any five year period. Capital invested is at risk and there is no guarantee that income and capital growth will be delivered or that the investment objective will be achieved.