LF Morant Wright Japan B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.46
- 3 Year alpha-3.39
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupMorant Wright
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033010124
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of CF Morant Wright Japan Fund is longer term capital growth principally through diversified investment in Japanese equities and related instruments. There may be times in light of adverse conditions when the investment manager will wish to hold positions in collective investment schemes, money market instruments and warrants.