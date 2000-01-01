LF Morant Wright Nippon Yield B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-2.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupMorant Wright
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B42MKS95
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is principally longer term income growth whilst preserving and growing the capital value through diversifi ed investment in Japanese equities and related instruments (convertible bonds and warrant bonds).There may be times in light of adverse conditions when the investment manager will wish to hold positions in collective investment schemes, money market instruments and warrants.