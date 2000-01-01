Investment Strategy

The investment objective of theFund is to achieve a positive absolute return over a 12 month period independent of market conditions. Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over any one or a number of 12 month periods. The Sub-fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in or taking exposures (using both long and synthetic short positions) to a range of asset classes worldwide. The Sub-fund may therefore invest in any, or all, of the following: equities and equity related securities (including OTC derivatives), fixed and/or floating rate debt securities issued by governments and/or corporate entities, closed ended funds, collective investment schemes, derivatives, forward foreign exchange contracts, currencies and cash and cash equivalents.