LF Odey Absolute Return Sterling I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-3.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.06%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupLivingbridge
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B55NGS86

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of theFund is to achieve a positive absolute return over a 12 month period independent of market conditions. Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be delivered over any one or a number of 12 month periods. The Sub-fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in or taking exposures (using both long and synthetic short positions) to a range of asset classes worldwide. The Sub-fund may therefore invest in any, or all, of the following: equities and equity related securities (including OTC derivatives), fixed and/or floating rate debt securities issued by governments and/or corporate entities, closed ended funds, collective investment schemes, derivatives, forward foreign exchange contracts, currencies and cash and cash equivalents.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .