LF Odey Opus I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-4.74
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Wld NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.22%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B54RK123
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the LF Odey Opus Fund is to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in quoted equity and fixed interest stocks throughout the world.