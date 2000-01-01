LF Odey Portfolio P Institutional Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-1.93
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE WMA Balanced TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupLivingbridge
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKS85L11
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to provide long term capital growth, through an actively managed investment approach.